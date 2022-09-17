Cryptocurrency Check: Why are Bitcoin prices so volatile? MintGenie explains

One key reason for a massive jump in its price is that the established institutions such as pension funds, investment trusts have now started to invest in it. Until 2017, bitcoins were invested into by individual investors. But with greater acceptability, many billionaire investors and financial institutions have now come out in open in favour of bitcoin and its future. For instance, JP Morgan started offering bitcoin funds to its wealthy clients, and also created a digital coin JPM Coin to make payments using blockchain technology.

