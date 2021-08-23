Cryptocurrency companies are leaving China in ‘great mining migration’

Companies have had to decide whether to move their computers by air or sea, factoring in the cost and the length of transportation. Bit Digital said it still had 9,484 mining machines—or almost a third of its computers—in China’s Sichuan province as of June 30. The company has hired large international logistics companies to help move the hardware and hopes they will all be in North America by the end of September, said Samir Tabar, Bit Digital’s chief strategy officer. The company is sending machines to locations in Nebraska, Georgia, Texas and Alberta, Canada.

