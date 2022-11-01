Why cryptocurrency dogecoin's price has rallied 145% in just a week

“Dogecoin has been witnessing a bullish momentum in the past few days following the official takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk. The memecoin has been able to break several resistance levels until now post the deal. Elon Musk has always been a huge supporter of the DOGE. Any move in favor of the token has resulted in a coin surge. After the Twitter deal, the DOGE community is optimistic about making payments using DOGE on Twitter in the coming days," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, a crypto investing platform.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}