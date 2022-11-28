Why dogecoin's price today has surged while other cryptos trade lower1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 10:45 AM IST
Cryptocurrency dogecoin's price gained today while other digital tokens were trading under pressure. Dogecoin rose more than 6% to $0.09 whereas top cryptos Bitcoin and ether shed 2% and 4% respectively in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin has gained nearly 25% over the past week outperforming most of the top cryptocurrencies.