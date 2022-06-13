Cryptocurrency ether's price chart shows more pain may be ahead

"Ethereum corrected by over 20% over the past week meanwhile, Ethereum against Bitcoin dropped by more than 11% in the same period as Bitcoin’s Dominance broke above the 48% for the first time in nearly a year. The daily chart for ETH-BTC has broken below the descending channel pattern and fallen below its previous support of 0.055. The next support for ETH-BTC is expected at 0.038 level," said WazirX's trade desk.