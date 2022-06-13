Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  Cryptocurrency ether's price chart shows more pain may be ahead

Cryptocurrency ether's price chart shows more pain may be ahead

Crypto ethereum in this illustration token
1 min read . 12:22 PM ISTLivemint

  • Cryptocurrency price: Ethereum corrected by over 20% over the past week

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ethereum is down 30% month-to-date after having plunged as much in May, and price action suggests more pain may be in store through year-end. 

Ethereum is down 30% month-to-date after having plunged as much in May, and price action suggests more pain may be in store through year-end. 

The bearish head-and-shoulders top has a measured objective around the $1,000 area, which is also where the 2018 peak formed. Immediate support lies at $1,300, extending down to the $913 to $1,042 area where two so-called long-legged doji weekly candles formed on the way up, as per Bloomberg.

The bearish head-and-shoulders top has a measured objective around the $1,000 area, which is also where the 2018 peak formed. Immediate support lies at $1,300, extending down to the $913 to $1,042 area where two so-called long-legged doji weekly candles formed on the way up, as per Bloomberg.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial
View Full Image
Source: Bloomberg
Click on the image to enlarge

Cryptocurrency prices have been in a slump this year as the Federal Reserve withdraws stimulus and hikes rates to combat inflation.

"Ethereum corrected by over 20% over the past week meanwhile, Ethereum against Bitcoin dropped by more than 11% in the same period as Bitcoin’s Dominance broke above the 48% for the first time in nearly a year. The daily chart for ETH-BTC has broken below the descending channel pattern and fallen below its previous support of 0.055. The next support for ETH-BTC is expected at 0.038 level," said WazirX's trade desk.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

(With inputs from Bloomberg)