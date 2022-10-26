Ether rallies to highest point since Merge as crypto prices rally1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 01:56 PM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today surged with Bitcoin rising above the $20,000 mark and Ether touching its highest point since the merge, surging more than 12% over the last 12 hours to $1,513. The global crypto market cap today bounced back above the $1 trillion mark, as it was up more than 5% in the last 24 hours at $1.02 trillion, as per CoinGecko.