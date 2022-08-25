Ethereum software upgrade Merge's official dates announced. Key things to know2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 11:22 AM IST
- Called the Merge, Ethereum's software upgrade has been in the works for years
Listen to this article
Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake has been a long time coming and the kick-off date for the much-anticipated software upgrade has been officially announced by The Ethereum Foundation on Wednesday. Called the Merge, the software upgrade has been in the works for years, and it will change the way Ethereum orders transactions to become more energy efficient.