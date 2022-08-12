Ethereum Classic hits 4-month high as ether's major software upgrade nears2 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 02:19 PM IST
- Ethereum Classic rallied over 10% to $42 in the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko
Ethereum Classic rallied over 10% to hit a four month high at $42 in the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko, whereas, Ether, on the other hand, surged to $1,893 as Ethereum’s long-anticipated software upgrade has pushed up the prices of the respective cryptocurrencies in the recent days.