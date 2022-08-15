Ethereum founder expects blockchain merge to happen next month2 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 08:57 AM IST
- Called the Merge, Ethereum's software upgrade has been in the works for years
Ethereum blockchain's much-anticipated software upgrade the Merge, is now likely to happen around September 15, according to network co-founder Vitalik Buterin, as the third and final ‘Goerli’ test environment network merge before the Ethereum blockchain makes its long-awaited move to proof-of-stake has successfully been completed.