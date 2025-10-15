Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase makes India entry, invests in CoinDCX

American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on October 15 said that it is expanding its presence in the India and Middle East markets.

In a statement, Coinbase said that it is “making an investment in CoinDCX, a leading crypto exchange in India and the Middle East, building on our prior investments in CoinDCX via Coinbase Ventures.”

The companies did not confirm how much will be invested or the timeline.

“This investment underscores the potential we see in these regions. With over 1.4 billion people, growing tech adoption, and over 100 million crypto owners, India and the Middle East are set to play a big role in the future of crypto – and CoinDCX is a high-growth, financially sound business built for scale at the center of the region’s massive growth opportunity,” the company said.