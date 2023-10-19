Cryptocurrency Feeds Hamas’s Terrorism

We strongly condemn Hamas’s attack on Israel that has killed more than 1,400 people, including at least 30 Americans. Investigations of this terrorist organization and its funding reveal that Hamas uses cryptocurrency to bankroll its operations.

Last week the Journal reported that crypto wallets linked to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad collectively received more than $130 million in digital assets in the two years before the attack, including millions in the months leading up to it. Crypto has become a crucial pipeline for financing terrorist organizations, and researchers agree that the publicly reported numbers are likely a small percentage of the actual total.

This revenue stream demonstrates the dangerous gaps in our oversight of international money flows. Terrorists, rogue nations, drug traffickers and other criminals are using cryptocurrency to endanger our allies and U.S. national security. It’s past time to apply the same anti-money-laundering rules to crypto that already apply to banks, brokers, check cashers and even precious-metal dealers before these loopholes allow terrorists to finance more attacks.

Terrorist supporters can send crypto from anywhere in the world, and terrorist organizations aren’t subtle in seeking donations. Hamas openly solicits crypto funds, posting on Telegram, “The reality of jihad is the expenditure of effort and energy, and money is the backbone of war." Hamas is not alone. Iran generates an estimated $1 billion in crypto assets a year. Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also recently had nearly $2 million in crypto seized by Israel. In short, the crypto industry is profiting from financing terrorism and rogue nations.

But it’s not only crypto-financed terrorism that poses a danger to America and our allies. The Biden administration has estimated that roughly half of North Korea’s missile program has been funded by crypto crime. Producers behind 90% of the fentanyl made in China use crypto to do business with drug cartels, selling enough illicit precursor chemicals to cause billions of deadly overdoses.

Crypto crime has many faces: Hamas terrorists, Chinese fentanyl distributors, the ayatollahs of Iran and other bad actors. Panicked that terrorists’ embrace of crypto may lead to tighter rules, the crypto industry has raced to protect its earnings. It has hired lobbyists to argue that crypto shouldn’t be subject to the anti-money-laundering guardrails that help keep traditional payment systems safe and to claim that regulating crypto would push more transactions offshore. The crypto industry says it will police itself. We know that won’t work.

The use of crypto funds by Hamas shows that patchwork and voluntary anti-money-laundering rules don’t prevent crypto crime. Last year saw more than $20 billion in illicit crypto transactions—that we know of.

Every bank in America is required to engage in basic compliance activities to ensure it isn’t aiding criminals. The same is true for credit unions, stockbrokers, credit-card issuers, gold traders and others moving money around the world. There is no reason billion-dollar Bitcoin mining companies, wallet providers and others in so-called decentralized finance shouldn’t do the same. A few crypto actors already conduct some of these checks, demonstrating a capacity to comply and an understanding of the need to do so.

But it isn’t enough to close only a few of the anti-money-laundering loopholes bad actors use crypto to slip through. This unequal application of the rules will let terrorists, rogue nations and international criminals use crypto.

We have introduced a common-sense bipartisan bill, the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act, to ensure that the same rules to protect traditional payment systems from abuse are extended to crypto. Cutting off Hamas and other terrorist groups from vital financing requires that Congress pass this legislation.

Ms. Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, and Mr. Marshall, a Kansas Republican, are U.S. senators.