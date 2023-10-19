Cryptocurrency Feeds Hamas’s Terrorism

Every bank in America is required to engage in basic compliance activities to ensure it isn’t aiding criminals. The same is true for credit unions, stockbrokers, credit-card issuers, gold traders and others moving money around the world. There is no reason billion-dollar Bitcoin mining companies, wallet providers and others in so-called decentralized finance shouldn’t do the same. A few crypto actors already conduct some of these checks, demonstrating a capacity to comply and an understanding of the need to do so.