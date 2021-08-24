Cryptocurrency platform Poly Network has said that it has recovered in full the digital currencies worth $610 million lost in a heist earlier this month. Only the $33 million frozen by Tether remains out of the platform's control, negotiations over which are ongoing.

“As of now, #PolyNetwork has regained control of the $610M (not including the frozen $33M USDT) in assets affected in #polynetworkhack. We are in the process of returning full asset control to users. Tether is confirming the final unfreezing process with us," Poly Network said in a recent Twitter post.

As of now, #PolyNetwork has regained control of the $610M (not including the frozen $33M USDT) in assets affected in #polynetworkhack. We are in the process of returning full asset control to users. Tether is confirming the final unfreezing process with us.https://t.co/qP5MIBnexm — Poly Network (@PolyNetwork2) August 23, 2021

“At 08:39:04 AM +UTC on August 23, 2021, Mr. White Hat publicly shared a private key in his possession to the 3/4 multi-signature wallet through an on-chain message. Poly Network has successfully retrieved the remaining 28,953 ETH and 1,032 WBTC (about $141 million)," the platform said in another statement.

After verifying that the private key was genuine and functional, officially started the process of returning user assets. It shared the key on its Twitter handle.

“At this point, all the user assets that were transferred out during the incident have been fully recovered. Thanks to Mr. White Hat’s cooperation, Poly Network has officially entered the fourth phase of our roadmap “Asset Recovery". We are in the process of returning full asset control to users as swiftly as possible," it added.

Poly Network said that once all assets have been successfully restored, it will gradually resume cross-chain functionality for all the assets, along with other functions, subject to full security confirmation.

“We have been in close communication with Tether and have followed up in accordance with Tether’s standard process. Tether is in the process of confirming the final unfreezing process with us," it further said.

Poli Network, is a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions with a focus on allowing users to transfer or swap tokens across different blockchains. Earlier this month, it became the target of a heist that saw cryptocurrency funds worth $610 million lost.

The hack was considered the biggest theft in the decentralised finance world. “Mr White Hat", the name Poly Network used for the unidentified individuals behind the attack, had later said he did it because it was fun and the amount will be returned in due time.

White hat refers to an ethical hacker who identifies and evaluates the security of a digital system.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics