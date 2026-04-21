Crypto investment trend: Millennials, Gen X lead adoption signalling market participation shift in India — What we know

Millennials and Gen X investors, aged between 26–35 years, dominate participation in the cryptocurrency markets in India, comprising 48% of the transactions, crypto trading platform CoinSwitch's flagship report released on 21 April showed.

The 35 years and older age segment in the country has emerged as the fastest-growing demographic, led by Gen X and older millennials entering the market, as per the Q1 2026 edition of ‘India’s Crypto Portfolio: How India Invests’ report. Insights are based on activity of over 2.5 crore investors on CoinSwitch, and point to a clear shift in market maturity.

Age demographic breakdown of CoinSwitch users participating in crypto markets.

Crypto investment: Shift towards mature market participation The report noted that unlike younger cohorts who often enter markets early in experimentation phases, Gen X and millennials are adopting newer financial assets “after gaining confidence in their long-term value and regulatory clarity”.

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“This shift suggests that crypto in India is moving beyond early adoption into a more mature participation phase, where investors with greater financial experience and capital are entering the market,” it stated.

According to Ashish Singhal, Co-founder of CoinSwitch for the quarter reviewed, it is not just about who is investing, but how they choose to do so. "The rise of the 35+ segment, alongside increased dip buying and the continued dominance of long-term holding, signals a clear shift toward a more mature market,” he said.

India crypto investment trends: Key highlights Geographically, Uttar Pradesh (~12.9%) and Maharashtra (~12.3%) continue to lead adoption, reinforcing their position as India’s leading crypto adoption markets.

Breakdown of state-wise participation among CoinSwitch users in crypto market

Among tokens, Bitcoin remains the backbone of India’s crypto ecosystem, accounting for 9.2% of total portfolio allocation across all tracked assets, while also leading trading activity at 17.4% of total trades.

Bitcoin also reaffirmed its position as the market’s trusted long-term holding asset and a preferred trading instrument.

Alongside Bitcoin, meme coins such as Dogecoin (6.0%) and Shiba Inu (4.4%) continue to feature prominently in Indian portfolios.

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Trading timing also showed more late-night activity, a unique behaviour in India, with peak trading occurring between 10–11 pm. This reflects how crypto investing fits around work schedules, with many investors participating after traditional market hours.

Despite the 24x7 nature of digital assets, weekdays continue to outperform weekends, indicating that investors are increasingly following planned trading routines rather than opportunistic activity.

February 05 and 06 recorded peak trading volumes, coinciding with market corrections observed during that period, indicating increased buying activity during price dips.

Long-term investing continues to dominate, with 61.3% of investors holding assets for more than a year, while 28.3% engaging in momentum trading and 20.4% adopting dip-buying strategies. This combination highlights a market increasingly driven by planned strategies rather than impulse-driven trades. Investment styles: Allocation mix, user behaviour Among states, Karnataka showed the highest conviction in blue-chip assets, with 32% portfolio allocation, while investors in Bihar had the highest participation in small-cap assets. Further, Andhra Pradesh led the list for women's participation, with female investors comprising 59.1% of the mix; and Haryana recorded the highest male participation.

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Across India, portfolios now reflect a balanced mix of blue-chip, large-, mid-, and small-cap assets, shifting toward structured investing, the report noted. It added that findings also reinforce the importance of informed and responsible investing, as more investors shift toward structured portfolio allocation and long-term strategies.

In Q1 2026, investors showed more conviction, with 61.3% of users choosing to hold assets, signalling strong belief in long-term crypto growth: 28.3% rode the momentum wave, while 20.4% actively bought the dips. Overall, users weren’t afraid to time the market when opportunities arrived.

In addition, 24.7% of users are diversifying their portfolios, while 22% are experimenting with alternative strategies, highlighting that India’s crypto investors are increasingly adopting a multi-strategy approach rather than relying on a single investment style, the report added.

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Note: These insights are based solely on CoinSwitch user data and do not reflect trading or investment activity on other platforms.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.