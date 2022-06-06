When the algorithmic-stablecoin project crashed, Terra investors around the world lost billions of dollars, but a new token was distributed as compensation, and they were able to recoup a small portion of their losses. India's investors aren't as fortunate. TerraUSD and Luna token holders who received the new coin — known as Luna 2.0 — in an "airdrop" face a double whammy because the country's tax regime penalises cryptocurrency investments. According to tax experts, they could be taxed up to 30% of the value of tokens received, and they won't be able to offset any profits in the new token against losses in the prior one.

