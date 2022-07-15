Cryptocurrency is coming to your credit cards7 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 03:57 PM IST
- Will you one day use crypto for everyday purchases? Visa, Mastercard and others are betting on it and taking steps to pave the way
Cryptocurrencies are a volatile investment today, but card companies including Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. are betting crypto will one day be used routinely for everyday purchases from food to clothes to plane tickets—and they don’t want to be left behind when that happens.