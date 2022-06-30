MicroStrategy buys Bitcoin worth $10 million amid crypto selloff2 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 10:19 AM IST
- The firm purchased cryptocurrency Bitcoin between May 3 and June 28 for about $20,817 each
Listen to this article
Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin-backed tech firm MicroStrategy Inc. bought another 480 coins worth about $10 million at the height of the crypto market collapse. The firm purchased the coins between May 3 and June 28 for about $20,817 each, according to paperwork filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday.