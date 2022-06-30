MicroStrategy buys Bitcoin worth $10 million amid crypto selloff

The acquisition represents MicroStrategy’s smallest Bitcoin buy in over a year. Its most recent purchase was nearly 90 days ago, on April 5, representing the longest stretch between purchases since the company embarked on its Bitcoin buying strategy. As of June 28, the company holds about 129,699 Bitcoin bought for about $3.98 billion, or $30,664 per coin, according to the filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}