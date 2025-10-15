Crypto news update: Bitcoin and Ethereum up today, do experts think the worst is over?

Crypto market news today: The cryptocurrency market is in the green today, on October 15, as market cap hovered close to the record $4 trillion mark, and all major crypto tokens stayed green, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Off record highs after United States President Donald Trump's renewed trade war with China sent markets crashing, the crypto market cap today was at $3.79 trillion, with 24-hour trading volume of $237.12 billion, it showed.

Among the tokens, CoinMarketCap showed the world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin, held dominance of around 58.5 per cent, followed by second largest Ethereum holding 13 per cent share of the crypto markets, and others comprising 28.5 per cent.

Bitcoin Dominance - October 15, 2025

Bitcoin price today at $1,12,477, Ethereum at $4,116 At time of writing, Bitcoin was trading up 0.38 per cent at $112,477.91 apiece, with market cap up 0.36 per cent at $2.24 trillion, and trading volume up 14.61 per cent at $87.43 billion, CoinMarketCap data showed.

The website noted that Donald Trump's tariffs threaten to “trigger liquidation amid fragile sentiments”. It however noted that strategic buying by large holders, or whales, signals long-term confidence. According to CoinMarketCap analysis, “Bitcoin’s price teeters between institutional momentum and macro tremors.”

Meanwhile, Ethereum was up 2.85 per cent to $4,116.87 levels on October 15, with market cap up 2.68 per cent to $496.9 billion, and volumes of 16.89 per cent at $63.94 billion. Notably, Ethereum's rise has outperformed a flat broader crypto market. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw $236 million inflows.

According to the CoinDCX Research Team, no major change is seen with the altcoins, as the prices of Ethereum, Binance Coin, XRP, Solana, DOGE and ADA remain consolidated within their respective predefined ranges.

“Aster leads the top gainers for the day with over 2.7 per cent rise, followed by Monero with 2.49 per cent, and Bittensor and Zcash with over 1 per cent each. On the other hand, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance drops by over 14.23 per cent, followed by SPX6900 with over 10 per cent and MYX Finance with 9.33 per cent,” it added.

Crypto news update: Price of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Solana and XRP.

Worst over for crypto markets? What do experts think? According to Alex Kuptsikevich, chief market analyst at FxPro, the recovery on October 14 was “interrupted by a new wave of sales, albeit less intense”. He added, “The bears seem to have had their fill and are already losing some of their strength. However, potential buyers prefer to wait for a reason to buy, and trading disputes do not yet provide such a reason.”

Kuptsikevich noted that the sentiment index has fallen back to 34 (fear) from 38, away from the ‘extreme fear’ zone, but the market “does not attract the most desperate speculators, leaving room for further decline”.

CoinSwitch Markets Desk also felt the key technical levels to watch include support at $1,10,000–$1,12,000 and resistance near $1,16,000. “Cautious, low-leverage positioning remains prudent until clearer macro signals emerge,” it said.

Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange was more optimistic, noting that despite last week’s record-breaking liquidation, “the crypto market’s swift rebound above the $4 trillion mark underscores its growing maturity and structural strength”.

“Bitcoin currently faces resistance between $1,15,000–$1,18,000 and support around $1,10,000, while Ethereum’s ability to hold the $3,800–$3,900 zone signals strong accumulation. If Bitcoin breaks above $1,16,000, a retest of its $1,25,000 all-time high looks likely,” she said.

Sehgal noted that broader macro factors, including easing US–China trade tensions and with Jerome Powell signalling two more rate cuts this year, market liquidity is expected to improve. “While short-term volatility may persist, fundamentals and policy cues suggest crypto could maintain upward momentum through the remainder of October and beyond,” she said.