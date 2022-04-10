Cryptocurrency price today 10th April: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether trade in green

Cryptocurrency price today 10th April: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether trade in green2 min read . 07:21 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency shot up 0.62 per cent in last 24 hours to $42,679.03 levels
Most of the cryptocurrencies traded in green territory in early morning deals on 10th April 2022. Bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, shot up 0.62 per cent in last 24 hours to $42,679.03 levels whereas Ethereum price today surged 1.26 per cent in this period to $3,254.76 levels. Tether price today went up marginally (0.01 per cent) at $1 levels. However, in last 7 days, all these major cryptocurrencies have lost heavily bleeding up to 7 per cent.
Bitcoin price today is $42,679.03 and its current market capital is $811,832,005,365. Bitcoin trade volume in last 24 hours at WazirX is $15,699,207,139.
Similarly, Ethereum price today is $3,254.76 and its current market capital is $391,371,138,485 and in last 24 hours, its trade volume on WazirX is $9,677,852,941.
Tether price today is $1 and its current market capital is $82,564,983,002 and its trade volume on WazirX in last 24 hours is $58,937,297,477.
However, all these major cryptocurrencies have lost heavily in last 7 days. In last 7 days, Bitcoin has crashed 7 per cent, Ethereum price has corrected to the tune of 5.45 per cent whereas Tether price has remained almost unchanged. So, Tether bucks the trend but other blockchains like Solana and Terra have tumbled 14.85 per cent and 15.94 per cent in last 7 days.
But, Dogecoin bucks the trend as it has surged 5.52 per cent in last 7 days. Dogecoin price today is $0.1478, appreciating 3.28 per cent in last 24 hours.
Last week at Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Bitcoiners declared they’re back in a big way, with more the 25,000 attending the extravaganza to celebrate the original digital asset as well as each other. Crypto dignitaries, including Michael Novogratz and Peter Thiel, gathered for panels in colossal rooms pumped around the clock with fog machines and dance music. In the years since Covid first broke out, the crypto industry has exploded -- companies have sprouted and grown and there’s more money than ever sloshing around for projects. Bitcoin has surged more than fourfold since before the pandemic, even with it down almost 40% since setting a record high in November.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
