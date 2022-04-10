Cryptocurrency price today 10th April: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether trade in green

Last week at Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Bitcoiners declared they’re back in a big way, with more the 25,000 attending the extravaganza to celebrate the original digital asset as well as each other. Crypto dignitaries, including Michael Novogratz and Peter Thiel, gathered for panels in colossal rooms pumped around the clock with fog machines and dance music. In the years since Covid first broke out, the crypto industry has exploded -- companies have sprouted and grown and there’s more money than ever sloshing around for projects. Bitcoin has surged more than fourfold since before the pandemic, even with it down almost 40% since setting a record high in November.