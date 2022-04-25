Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  Cryptocurrency price today 25th April: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu dip. Tether rises

Cryptocurrency price today 25th April: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu dip. Tether rises

Cryptocurrency price today: Tether price today is 82.19, means the cryptocurrency has gained 1.45 or 1.80 per cent in last 24 hours.
1 min read . 07:42 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin price today is quoting at 31,51,723, logging a dip of 39,160 or near 1.23 per cent in last 24 hours

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cryptocurrency price today 25th April: Most of the cryptocurrencies, except a few, have registered dip in their prices in last 24 hours. Prices of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu have nosedived up to near 4.1 per cent in last 24 hours. However, Tether price today is up by near 0.35 per cent in last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency price today 25th April: Most of the cryptocurrencies, except a few, have registered dip in their prices in last 24 hours. Prices of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu have nosedived up to near 4.1 per cent in last 24 hours. However, Tether price today is up by near 0.35 per cent in last 24 hours.

Bitcoin price today is quoting at 31,51,723, logging a dip of 39,160 or near 1.23 per cent in last 24 hours. Currently, its market capital is 57.80 trillion whereas its net volume is 1.2 trillion.

Bitcoin price today is quoting at 31,51,723, logging a dip of 39,160 or near 1.23 per cent in last 24 hours. Currently, its market capital is 57.80 trillion whereas its net volume is 1.2 trillion.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum price has also dipped in last 24 hours. Ethereum price is currently quoting 2,32,344, logging more than 4,000 or 1.70 per cent slide in last 24 hour. Current market valuation of Ethereum is 27.20 trillion whereas its current volume is 643.10 billion.

Dogecoin price today is 10.40, which signals that the cryptocurrency has dipped around 0.44 or 4.10 per cent in last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu is currently priced at 0.001898, clocking 0.000054 or 2.77 per cent loss in last 24 hours. Its current market capital is 1.0 trillion whereas its current volume is 23.7 billion.

However, Tether logged around 1.80 per cent appreciation in last 24 hours. Tether price today is 82.19, means the cryptocurrency has gained 1.45 or 1.80 per cent in last 24 hours. Its current market valuation is 6.4 trillion whereas its current volume is 2.80 trillion.