Cryptocurrency price today 25th April: Most of the cryptocurrencies, except a few, have registered dip in their prices in last 24 hours. Prices of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu have nosedived up to near 4.1 per cent in last 24 hours. However, Tether price today is up by near 0.35 per cent in last 24 hours.

