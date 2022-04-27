Cryptocurrency price today: Most of the top 10 cryptocurrencies has lost value in the last 24 hours. Cryptocurrency price in India has witnessed heavy profit-booking in last 24 hours as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Terra, Dogecoin have lost value up to 5.75 per cent in this period. However, Bitcoin — the most popular virtual asset — continues to dominate the crypto asset market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}