Cryptocurrency price in India has witnessed heavy profit-booking in last 24 hours as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Terra, Dogecoin have lost value up to 5.75 per cent in this period
Cryptocurrency price today: Most of the top 10 cryptocurrencies has lost value in the last 24 hours. Cryptocurrency price in India has witnessed heavy profit-booking in last 24 hours as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Terra, Dogecoin have lost value up to 5.75 per cent in this period. However, Bitcoin — the most popular virtual asset — continues to dominate the crypto asset market.
Bitcoin price today is selling at ₹31,37,557, losing ₹1,01,016 or 3.12 per cent in last 24 hours. Its current trade volume is ₹2.5 trillion whereas its market valuation stands at ₹59.10 trillion.
ETH or Ethereum price today is quoting ₹2,32,559 per coin. This means the virtual asset has dipped around ₹8000 or 3.33 per cent in last 24 hours. Its current market capital is ₹27.7 trillion while its current market volume is ₹1.5 trillion.
Solana price today is quoting ₹7,903, which is ₹181 or 2.24 per cent lower from its price prior to 24 hours. Its current market capitalization is ₹2.6 trillion whereas its current market volume is ₹99.10 billion.
LUNA or Terra price today is ₹7,315, losing ₹368 or 4.80 per cent in last 24 hours. Its current market volume is ₹192.3 billion while its current market valuation is ₹2.6 trillion.
Another crypto major Dogecoin is selling at ₹11.38, near 0.69 or 5.75 per cent lower from its price 24 hours ago. Dogecoin market capital is currently at ₹1.7 trillion while its current trade volume is ₹541.3 billion.