Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin, ETH, Solana, Dogecoin, SHIB fall up to 4%
Cryptocurrency price today: Major crypto coins by market capitalization received beating on US Fed's hawkish stance on interest rate hike in upcoming US Fed meeting on 2-3 May 2022. Among top 10 cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, etc. received heavy beating in last 24 hours losing up to 4 per cent in this period.

Crypto major Bitcoin price today is selling at 31,57,657 per coin, which is 61,651 or 1.92 per cent lower from its price 24 hours ago. Current market capital of Bitcoin is 56.3 trillion whereas its current market volume is 2.1 trillion.

Ethereum price today is quoting 2,31,575, which is 6,715 or 2.82 per cent lower from its selling price 24 hours ago. Current Ethereum market capital is 26.1 trillion whereas its current market volume is 1.3 trillion.

One of the top 10 cryptocurrencies Solana price today is selling at 7,742, which is 225 or 2.83 per cent lower from its price quoted 24 hours ago. It current market valuation is 2.4 trillion whereas its current market volume is 89.40 billion.

LUNA or Terra price today is quoting 6,996, logging around 13.35 dip in its selling price 24 hours ago. Its current market capitalization is 2.3 trillion whereas its current trade volume is 132.9 billion.

Dogecoin price today is quoting 11.17, 0.48 or around 4.10 per cent lower from is price quoted 24 hours ago. Its current market valuation is 1.40 trillion whereas its current market volume is 106.90 billion.

SHIB or Shiba Inu price today is selling at 0.001825, which 0.000043 or 2.30 per cent lower from tis selling price 24 hours ago.

However, Tether continued to move opposite other major cryptocurrencies. Tether price today is selling at 81.78 per coin, 0.08 or 0.09 per cent higher from its price quoted 24 hours ago.

