Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin, ETH, Solana, Dogecoin, SHIB fall up to 4%2 min read . 12:19 PM IST
Cryptocurrency price today: Major crypto coins by market capitalization received beating on US Fed's hawkish stance on interest rate hike in upcoming US Fed meeting on 2-3 May 2022. Among top 10 cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, etc. received heavy beating in last 24 hours losing up to 4 per cent in this period.
Crypto major Bitcoin price today is selling at ₹31,57,657 per coin, which is ₹61,651 or 1.92 per cent lower from its price 24 hours ago. Current market capital of Bitcoin is ₹56.3 trillion whereas its current market volume is ₹2.1 trillion.
Ethereum price today is quoting ₹2,31,575, which is ₹6,715 or 2.82 per cent lower from its selling price 24 hours ago. Current Ethereum market capital is ₹26.1 trillion whereas its current market volume is ₹1.3 trillion.
One of the top 10 cryptocurrencies Solana price today is selling at ₹7,742, which is ₹225 or 2.83 per cent lower from its price quoted 24 hours ago. It current market valuation is ₹2.4 trillion whereas its current market volume is ₹89.40 billion.
LUNA or Terra price today is quoting ₹6,996, logging around ₹13.35 dip in its selling price 24 hours ago. Its current market capitalization is ₹2.3 trillion whereas its current trade volume is ₹132.9 billion.
Dogecoin price today is quoting ₹11.17, ₹0.48 or around 4.10 per cent lower from is price quoted 24 hours ago. Its current market valuation is ₹1.40 trillion whereas its current market volume is ₹106.90 billion.
SHIB or Shiba Inu price today is selling at ₹0.001825, which ₹0.000043 or 2.30 per cent lower from tis selling price 24 hours ago.
However, Tether continued to move opposite other major cryptocurrencies. Tether price today is selling at ₹81.78 per coin, ₹0.08 or 0.09 per cent higher from its price quoted 24 hours ago.