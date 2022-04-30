Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin, ETH, Solana, Dogecoin, SHIB fall up to 4%

Cryptocurrency price today: Major crypto coins by market capitalization received beating on US Fed's hawkish stance on interest rate hike in upcoming US Fed meeting on 2-3 May 2022. Among top 10 cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, etc. received heavy beating in last 24 hours losing up to 4 per cent in this period.

