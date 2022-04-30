Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin, ETH, Solana, Dogecoin, SHIB fall up to 4%

Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin, ETH, Solana, Dogecoin, SHIB fall up to 4%

Dogecoin price today is quoting 11.17, 0.48 or around 4.10 per cent lower from is price quoted 24 hours ago.
2 min read . 12:19 PM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Bitcoin price today is selling at 31,57,657 per coin, which is 61,651 or 1.92 per cent lower from its price 24 hours ago

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cryptocurrency price today: Major crypto coins by market capitalization received beating on US Fed's hawkish stance on interest rate hike in upcoming US Fed meeting on 2-3 May 2022. Among top 10 cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, etc. received heavy beating in last 24 hours losing up to 4 per cent in this period.

Cryptocurrency price today: Major crypto coins by market capitalization received beating on US Fed's hawkish stance on interest rate hike in upcoming US Fed meeting on 2-3 May 2022. Among top 10 cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, etc. received heavy beating in last 24 hours losing up to 4 per cent in this period.

Crypto major Bitcoin price today is selling at 31,57,657 per coin, which is 61,651 or 1.92 per cent lower from its price 24 hours ago. Current market capital of Bitcoin is 56.3 trillion whereas its current market volume is 2.1 trillion.

Crypto major Bitcoin price today is selling at 31,57,657 per coin, which is 61,651 or 1.92 per cent lower from its price 24 hours ago. Current market capital of Bitcoin is 56.3 trillion whereas its current market volume is 2.1 trillion.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Ethereum price today is quoting 2,31,575, which is 6,715 or 2.82 per cent lower from its selling price 24 hours ago. Current Ethereum market capital is 26.1 trillion whereas its current market volume is 1.3 trillion.

One of the top 10 cryptocurrencies Solana price today is selling at 7,742, which is 225 or 2.83 per cent lower from its price quoted 24 hours ago. It current market valuation is 2.4 trillion whereas its current market volume is 89.40 billion.

LUNA or Terra price today is quoting 6,996, logging around 13.35 dip in its selling price 24 hours ago. Its current market capitalization is 2.3 trillion whereas its current trade volume is 132.9 billion.

Dogecoin price today is quoting 11.17, 0.48 or around 4.10 per cent lower from is price quoted 24 hours ago. Its current market valuation is 1.40 trillion whereas its current market volume is 106.90 billion.

SHIB or Shiba Inu price today is selling at 0.001825, which 0.000043 or 2.30 per cent lower from tis selling price 24 hours ago.

However, Tether continued to move opposite other major cryptocurrencies. Tether price today is selling at 81.78 per coin, 0.08 or 0.09 per cent higher from its price quoted 24 hours ago.