Cryptocurrency price: Bitcoin, Ether, Shiba Inu, Solana, Dogecoin rise up to 7%

Cryptocurrency price today: Major cryptocurrencies have registered decent gains in last 24 hours, especially after the US Fed meeting last night. Among top 10 crypto assets Bitcoin, Ethereum, Terra, Dogecoin, Solana, Shiba Inu, etc. have logged up to 7 per cent rise in last 24 hours. Crypto assets had tumbled on Wednesday after the surprise RBI's repo rate and CRR hike.

