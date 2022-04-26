Cryptocurrency price today: After profit-booking in last few sessions, fresh buying has gained momentum in most of the cryptocurrencies in last 24 hours. Cryptocurrency major Bitcoin price has surged 2.61 per cent in last 24 hours whereas Terra, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Solana, etc. have logged decent gain in this time. Dogecoin has registered staggering 18.25 per cent rise in last 24 hours.

