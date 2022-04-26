This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin price has surged 2.61 per cent in last 24 hours whereas Terra, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Solana, etc. have logged decent gain in this time
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Cryptocurrency price today: After profit-booking in last few sessions, fresh buying has gained momentum in most of the cryptocurrencies in last 24 hours. Cryptocurrency major Bitcoin price has surged 2.61 per cent in last 24 hours whereas Terra, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Solana, etc. have logged decent gain in this time. Dogecoin has registered staggering 18.25 per cent rise in last 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Cryptocurrency price today: After profit-booking in last few sessions, fresh buying has gained momentum in most of the cryptocurrencies in last 24 hours. Cryptocurrency major Bitcoin price has surged 2.61 per cent in last 24 hours whereas Terra, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Solana, etc. have logged decent gain in this time. Dogecoin has registered staggering 18.25 per cent rise in last 24 hours.
Cryptocurrency major Bitcoin price today is ₹32,39,522, logging ₹82,306 or 2.61 per cent rise in last 24 hours. Its current market valuation is ₹57.1 trillion whereas its current trade volume is ₹2.4 trillion.
Cryptocurrency major Bitcoin price today is ₹32,39,522, logging ₹82,306 or 2.61 per cent rise in last 24 hours. Its current market valuation is ₹57.1 trillion whereas its current trade volume is ₹2.4 trillion.
Meanwhile, Dogecoin price has logged robust rise of 18.25 per cent in last 24 hours. Dogecoin price today is ₹12.27, up by ₹1.89 in last 24 hours. Dogecoin current market capital is ₹1.40 trillion while its current trade volume is ₹146.5 billion.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ethereum price today is ₹2,40,302, up by around ₹8,901 or 3.85 per cent in last 24 hours. Its current market valuation is ₹26.6 trillion whereas its current trade volume is ₹1.40 trillion.
Terra price today is ₹7,706.89, up by around ₹466 or 6.42 per cent in last 24 hours. Terra coin's current trade volume is ₹175.2 billion whereas its current market capitalization is ₹2.40 trillion.
One of the most popular cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu price today is ₹0.001944, ₹0.000047 or 2.48 per cent up in last 24 hours. Its current market value is ₹991.9 billion whereas its current trade volume is ₹65.5 billion.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, despite gain in various cryptocurrencies, Tether price has dipped by near 1.20 per cent. Tether price today is ₹80.10, dipping by ₹0.97 in last 24 hours. Current market valuation of Tether is ₹6.40 trillion whereas its current market volume is ₹5.0 trillion.