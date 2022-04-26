Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin gain, Tether dips

Cryptocurrency price today: Dogecoin price has logged robust rise of 18.25 per cent in last 24 hours.
2 min read . 08:25 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin price has surged 2.61 per cent in last 24 hours whereas Terra, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Solana, etc. have logged decent gain in this time

Cryptocurrency price today: After profit-booking in last few sessions, fresh buying has gained momentum in most of the cryptocurrencies in last 24 hours. Cryptocurrency major Bitcoin price has surged 2.61 per cent in last 24 hours whereas Terra, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Solana, etc. have logged decent gain in this time. Dogecoin has registered staggering 18.25 per cent rise in last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency major Bitcoin price today is 32,39,522, logging 82,306 or 2.61 per cent rise in last 24 hours. Its current market valuation is 57.1 trillion whereas its current trade volume is 2.4 trillion.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin price has logged robust rise of 18.25 per cent in last 24 hours. Dogecoin price today is 12.27, up by 1.89 in last 24 hours. Dogecoin current market capital is 1.40 trillion while its current trade volume is 146.5 billion.

Ethereum price today is 2,40,302, up by around 8,901 or 3.85 per cent in last 24 hours. Its current market valuation is 26.6 trillion whereas its current trade volume is 1.40 trillion.

Terra price today is 7,706.89, up by around 466 or 6.42 per cent in last 24 hours. Terra coin's current trade volume is 175.2 billion whereas its current market capitalization is 2.40 trillion.

One of the most popular cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu price today is 0.001944, 0.000047 or 2.48 per cent up in last 24 hours. Its current market value is 991.9 billion whereas its current trade volume is 65.5 billion.

However, despite gain in various cryptocurrencies, Tether price has dipped by near 1.20 per cent. Tether price today is 80.10, dipping by 0.97 in last 24 hours. Current market valuation of Tether is 6.40 trillion whereas its current market volume is 5.0 trillion.