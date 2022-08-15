Memecoins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu lead crypto prices rally2 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 10:55 AM IST
Memecoins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu jumped in the last 24 hours amid broader retail-investor enthusiasm in the market, particularly as Ethereum works toward its much-anticipated software upgrade. Dogecoin price today was trading more than 10% higher at $0.08 whereas Shiba Inu also surged over 34% to $0.000017.