Cryptocurrency prices' rally continues as dogecoin surges 17%; Bitcoin above $20,0002 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 08:21 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency Bitcoin's price broke above $20,000 for the first time in more than two weeks on Tuesday
Bitcoin gained for a second day, spurring optimism among the almost always bullish advocates of the bellwether cryptocurrency for an end to the months-long decline known as crypto winter. The world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin was trading more than 2% higher at $20,780.