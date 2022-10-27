“BTC spiked above USD 20,700 after three weeks of stagnation. It was successfully resisting the USD 19,000 support level over this timeframe. Ethereum was also going through a similar scenario by continuously testing the USD 1,300 support level during the past month. Currently, ETH reached above the USD 1,550 price level. Toncoin and Dogecoin are among the smaller altcoins that experience double-digit gains — 16% and 10%, respectively. Crypto maximalists are optimistic that the crypto winter is going to end soon," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.