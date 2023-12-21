Cryptocurrency prices started to dazzle again in 2023
Bitcoin prices rose by a whopping 165 percent in 2023, moving slowly towards its all-time high of $68,789 in Nov 2021. Other digital currencies, too, shone brightly.
There is no denying the fact that the year 2023 was riddled with a slew of twists and turns for cryptocurrencies but overall, it would most likely be remembered as a reasonably good period in history when seen from the lens of blockchain’s evolution.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started