Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin above $20,000, dogecoin jumps 7%, Shiba Inu rallies 27%2 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 08:33 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency dogecoin's price today rose more than 7% whereas Shiba Inu also jumped over 21%
Cryptocurrency prices showed tentative signs of recovering from last week’s rout as Bitcoin held above $20,000. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency rose 0.5% and was trading at $20,466. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was below the $1 trillion, and was down about a per cent in the last 24 hours to $940 billion, as per CoinGecko.