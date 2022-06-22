Many Bitcoin investors have been selling in this environment as prices continued to drop over the past few months. The coin over the weekend fell to around $17,700, the lowest level since the end of 2020. Overall, digital-asset investment products saw outflows of around $39 million last week, with total assets under management now at their lowest since February 2021, according to data compiled by CoinShares.

