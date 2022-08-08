Cryptocurrencies prices today gained with Bitcoin trading above the $23,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading nearly a per cent higher at $23,287. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, as it was up nearly 2 per cent in the last 24 hours at $1.15 trillion, as per CoinGecko.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}