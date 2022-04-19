Bitcoin surges above $40,000; Terra jumps 13%. Check cryptocurrency prices today

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today surged above the $40,000 mark after falling to its lowest level in more than a month on Monday. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency rose more than 2% to $40,712. The global crypto market’s value gained about 2% in the past 24 hours to $1.98 trillion, according to pricing from CoinGecko.

