Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin above $45,000, ether, dogecoin surge. Latest rates here

Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin above $45,000, ether, dogecoin surge. Latest rates here

Premium
cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, and Litecoin representations are seen
1 min read . 07:41 AM IST Livemint

  • Bitcoin prices experienced a flash crash last week as El Salvador’s rollout of the digital asset as legal tender appeared to be hit by technical difficulties

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices today were trading with minor gains as the most popular digital token surged over 1% to $45,381. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has gained over 59% this year (year-to-date), though, much lower from nearly $65,000 record high it hit in April.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices today were trading with minor gains as the most popular digital token surged over 1% to $45,381. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has gained over 59% this year (year-to-date), though, much lower from nearly $65,000 record high it hit in April.

As per CoinDesk, Ether, the coin linked to ethereum and second largest crypto , was up 2% to $3,339. Meanwhile, dogecoin prices gained to $0.24 whereas Cardano slipped 4% at $2.46. Other digital tokens like XRP, Uniswap, Stellar, Litecoin, Polkadot also surged over the last 24 hours while Solana, Binance Coin, Tether plunged.

As per CoinDesk, Ether, the coin linked to ethereum and second largest crypto , was up 2% to $3,339. Meanwhile, dogecoin prices gained to $0.24 whereas Cardano slipped 4% at $2.46. Other digital tokens like XRP, Uniswap, Stellar, Litecoin, Polkadot also surged over the last 24 hours while Solana, Binance Coin, Tether plunged.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Bitcoin experienced a flash crash last week as El Salvador’s rollout of the digital asset as legal tender appeared to be hit by technical difficulties. It fell as much as 17% that day, with the swiftness accelerating as some 336,000 traders had their accounts liquidated amid the decline.

El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, a development many crypto fans saw as potentially leading to greater adoption and mainstream acceptance. 

Meanwhile, A Bloomberg report stated that US officials are discussing launching a formal review into whether Tether and other stablecoins threaten financial stability, scrutiny that could lead to dramatically ramped-up oversight for a fast-growing corner of the crypto market.

In addition, it’s a seasonally challenging period for the coin, in the past decade, September has been the only month when Bitcoin has failed to deliver positive returns. The token fell during the calendar month in six of the previous 10 years, losing more than 6% on average, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

(With inputs from agencies)

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Bank retail loans exceed lending to industry for first time

Premium

How cigarette smoke is inspiring covid-19 drug research

Premium

The big burden of bank loans on small companies

Premium

To counter covid impact, IMF gives an SDR booster

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!