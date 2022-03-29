“Bitcoin hitting its 3-month high, signals an expected and much awaited market recovery. With a number of countries indicating plans for positive regulation around crypto, investor sentiment seems to be surging, resulting in some of the highest 24 hour trading volumes we’ve seen in the last quarter. Many experts consider this to be the beginning of a strong bull market, however, time will tell to what extent they are right," said Raj Karkara, COO, ZebPay.