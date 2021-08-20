Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest crypto, surged over 7% at $3,228. Dogecoin, on the other hand, gained nearly 5% to $0.31. Other digital coins like Stellar, Uniswap, XRP, Litecoin, Cardano also were trading with gains over the last 24 hours in the range of 5-12%.

