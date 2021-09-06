{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices today were trading above $51,000 mark after the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency rose back above the crucial $50,000 level on Sunday. As per CoinDesk, Bitcoin jumped more than 3% to $51,808. It had hit a record of almost $65,000 in April and is up around 79% this year (year-to-date).

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged near 1% to $ 3,928.58 after briefly rose above $4,000 last week for the first time since May 15, amid a monthlong surge around a major upgrade, and as demand for non-fungible tokens continues to widen.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged near 1% to $ 3,928.58 after briefly rose above $4,000 last week for the first time since May 15, amid a monthlong surge around a major upgrade, and as demand for non-fungible tokens continues to widen.

Ether has also done well amid continued interest in decentralized finance or DeFi, and NFTs, much of which use the Ethereum network. NFTs in particular have surged, with sales on major marketplace OpenSea rising more than 10-fold in August from the prior month.

Meanwhile, dogecoin prices gained 4% to $0.31, whereas, Cardano prices surged nearly 2% to $2.89. Other cryptocurrencies like Stellar, Uniswap, Litecoin also jumped over the last 24 hours.

Numerous cryptocurrencies have been performing well. The overall crypto market cap is $2.36 trillion, after bottoming at $1.24 trillion on July 20, CoinGecko data show.

Bitcoin hasn’t seen the gains of its smaller peers, though it counted a success of its own recently by breaking through and holding near $50,000, after spending more than a week sitting just under the key round-number level. Supportive views from billionaire Elon Musk and the direct listing of digital-currency platform Coinbase Global Inc. fueled optimism.

