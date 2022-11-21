Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin trades below $16,000; dogecoin tanks 11%. Check latest rates2 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 09:18 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency prices today struggled amid the ongoing crisis sparked by the downfall of FTX
In cryptocurrencies, the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin's price today was trading more than 4% lower at $15,973, slipping below the $16,000 mark. On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, also plunged by more than 8% to $1,118.