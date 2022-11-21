“Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most cryptocurrencies continued to trade low due to the intense selling pressure over the weekend. If buyers can push the price of BTC above the overhead trendline, we might see an upward trend. On the other hand, Ethereum also dipped by 8% over the weekend. If the selling pressure does not subside, we may see ETH drop to $1,080. ETH will likely remain under the bearish threat until the price remains below the trendline," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of global crypto investment platform Mudrex.

