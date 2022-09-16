Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin below $20,000; ether falls over 8%. Check latest rates2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 09:25 AM IST
- Ethereum's transitioning to proof-of-stake for its consensus protocol, The Merge has been completed
Cryptocurrency prices plunged after the major software upgrade of Ethereum, the most commercially important blockchain in the digital-asset sector. Bitcoin, the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading more than a per cent lower at $19,736. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was down over 3% in the last 24 hours at $1 trillion, as per CoinGecko.