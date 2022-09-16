Bitcoin dropped below the $20,000 level for the first time since Sep 8th as the sentiment around cryptocurrencies remained bearish. The sell-offs occurred as the price broke out of a critical support level of $20,200. On the other hand, Ethereum also slipped below the $1,500 level despite the Merge being a resounding success transitioning from PoW to PoS. However, the Merge may not have any immediate impact on the price action of ETH now as it takes some time for the market participants to digest such significant events. ETH's next primary support level now lies at US$1,400, while the immediate resistance is at $1,500. If ETH falls from its its current level, then we might see ETH test the $1,300 level again," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.