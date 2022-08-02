Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin below $23,000; ether falls over 6%2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 08:10 AM IST
Cryptocurrencies prices today plunged with Bitcoin trading below the $23,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin rose more than 2% to $22,939. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was down more than 2% in the last 24 hours at $1.11 trillion, as per CoinGecko.