Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin below $23,000; ether falls over 6%

“If bears do not seize below the current level, we may see BTC test the US$24,000 level in the next few days. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, managed to break its resistance at US$1,700 but could not sustain it for long. It is likely that ETH may retest its support levels again before reclaiming the US$1,700 level," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.