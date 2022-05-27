Bitcoin, other crypto prices today fall, ether, Shiba Inu plunge over 12%

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, declined more than 10% to $1,740. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading 7% lower at $0.07 whereas Shiba Inu also was down over 12% to $0.000017. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.26 trillion, down over 5% change in the last 24 hours.