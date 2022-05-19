Bitcoin price today lingered below the $30,000 mark in cautious trading as the fallout over a collapsed stablecoin continued to keep sentiment in check. The world's largest and most popular fell over 2% and was trading at $29,163. It is down 36% so far this year, and trading far below the peak of $69,000 it hit in November 2021.

