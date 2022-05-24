Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, other crypto prices today plunge. Check latest rates

Bitcoin price today has been hovering around since the collapse of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin triggered a selloff in cryptocurrencies. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency plunged over 2% and was trading at $29,396. The token is down 36% so far this year, and trading far below the peak of $69,000 it hit in November 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}