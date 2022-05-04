“Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most cryptocurrencies dipped after the U.S Federal Bank is expected to raise interest rates by a half-point. BTC‘s current support holds at US$37,000 while the resistance remains at US$40,000. As the upward momentum weakens over the past few days, we may likely see BTC breaking down as it is currently trading close to the support level," said Edul Patel, Co-Founder & CEO, Mudrex.