In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today was trading below the $41,000 level. The digital token was trading over 2% lower at $40,072. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency is down about 11% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. It is about 30% far away from its record high of near $69,000 it had hit in November last year.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also plunged over 2% to $2,840. Dogecoin price plummeted nearly 3% to $0.11 whereas Shiba Inu was trading over 5% lower at $0.000023.

Cryptocurrencies have been beset by the same forces that have dented other risk assets this year, including US stocks. The recent volatility in cryptocurrencies has come amid a broader market selloff amid escalating geopolitical tensions due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. The volatility has also been driven by investors recalibrating their portfolios to account for a more aggressive Fed.

