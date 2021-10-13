“With Bitcoin breaking above $57K, the bulls seem to be holding back the strong buying momentum. BTC is at its highest level in the last 5 months and looks set to cross the $60K mark. However, the RSI indicator is almost 80, which indicates that Bitcoin is very overbought and a decline or correction is imminent. Immediate support for BTC is at $53K and in case of a strong decline, the next support is at $40K," said Siddhartha Menon, COO of WazirX.